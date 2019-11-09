Mounds View’s playoff run ended with a 38-14 loss to Lakeville South on Friday evening as the Mustangs’ strong defense was not able to rein in the Cougars’ rampaging ground game.
The No. 8 ranked Mustangs finished 8-3, notching two state tournament wins before No. 2 Lakeville South (10-1) stopped them in the Class 6A quarterfinals at Eden Prairie.
Lakeville South’s Johnny Shabaz sped 52 and 51 yards for touchdowns had another 47-yard run as he totaled 220 yards on 15 carries. The Cougars rolled up 340 yards on the ground.
Quarterback Reid Patterson closed with scoring with a 31-yard run, and his only two passes of the evening both went for touchdowns to George Brekke from 23 and 45 yards. Riley Haglund ran nine times for 51 yards.
The Mustangs trailed 17-0 before scoring twice on Cole Stenstrom passes, to Collin Hoyhtya from 14 yards just before halftime, and to Tate Lahr from 33 yards early in the third period.
That made it 17-14 but Lakeville South responded with Shabaz’s 51-yard sprint and the 45-yard pass to Brekke, who broke a tackle before sprinting to the end zone for 31-14 lead.
Meanwhile, Lakeville South smothered Mounds View’s ground game. The Mustangs were held to 10 net yards in 24 ground plays, counting five sacks of Stenstrom. Brian Tebbutt, who gained 731 yards for the season, carried just five times for 13 yards.
Stenstrom, in the finale of a distinguished three-year tenure at quarterback, completed 27 of 40 passes for 274 yards and two touchdowns, with two intercepted. Lakeville South curtailed his running, though, which is usually one of the Mustangs best weapons.
Jack Roeber snagged nine passes for 126 yards, including a 51-yarder that set up the first touchdown. Hoyhtya caught nine for 64 yards, Tate Lahr four for 54 and Mason Dean three for 32.
The Mustangs opened the game with a six-and-a-half minute drive including two fourth-down pickups before it stalled on the five-yard line when Hoyhtya was not able to hang on to a pass in the end zone.8
