Cole Stenstrom passed for 200 yards and scored both touchdowns on runs as Mounds View clipped Cretin-Derham Hall 14-6 on Friday evening at University of St. Thomas.
The Mustangs defense did the rest, blanking the Raiders until the fourth quarter when Preston Thelemann passed to Chris Walsh for a 42-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs improved to 5-1 and dropped the Raiders to 4-2.
Stenstrom, senior quarterback, hit 12 of 19 passes, with one picked off. Colin Hoyhtya was his prime target with eight catches for 149 yards. Snagging one pass each were Mason Dean (17 yards), Tate Lahr (13) and Jack Roeber (13).
Stenstrom scored from one and 11 yards in the second quarter for a 14-0 halftime lead.
Other than that, CDH shut down the Mustang ground game, holding them to 53 yards in 36 attempts. Stenstrom netted 16 yards in 13 carries, and top rusher Brian Tebbutt had 41 yards in 18 attempts.
For the Raiders, Thelemann was 14-for-31 for 183 yards. The Mustangs had some sacks as the quarterback had minus 26 yards on 11 carries. Troy Underwood carried 17 times for 72 yards.
Mounds View ……....….. 0 14 0 0 — 14
Cretin-Derham Hall ….. 0 0 0 6 — 6
MV — Colin Stenstrom 1 run (Ben Samuel kick)
MV — Stenstrom 11 run (Samuel kick)
CDH — Chris Walsh 42 pass from Preston Thelemann (kick failed)
