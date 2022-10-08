Mounds View picked up its second straight win, over Roseville Area 10-6, on Friday evening at home.
The Mustangs (2-4( limited Roseville (0-6) to 212 net yards and had a four to one turnover edge with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. W winds at 10 to 15 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.
Updated: October 8, 2022 @ 3:19 pm
Mounds View picked up its second straight win, over Roseville Area 10-6, on Friday evening at home.
The Mustangs (2-4( limited Roseville (0-6) to 212 net yards and had a four to one turnover edge with two interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
Joey Muhlstein and Owen Farm had the interceptions. Muhlstein, a sophomore, also blocked a punt and an extra point.
It was a scoreless tie at halftime. The Mustangs got all their points in the third quarter as Wark passed to Persuitti for a 32-yard touchdown and Ben Holland booted a 21-yard field goal.
Roseville (0-6) got on the board with 9:18 left in the game as William DeVries passed to Isaac Ivy for a 32-yard touchdown.
DeVries completed nine of 23 for 117 yards. Ivy caught four for 87 yards and rushed 13 times of 55 yards.
Wark completed 19 of 28 for 127 yards with one interception. Peter Nguyen caught 10 passes for 78 yards and Persuitti two for 32. The Raiders double- and triple-teamed Nystrom after his 16-catch game the week before and held him to one catch. The attention him freed up other receivers.
On the ground, DJ Koch gained 52 yards in 11 carries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.