Mounds View unleashed a dominant defense and three touchdown passes to cruise past Burnsville 34-0 in their state playoff opener at home Friday evening.
The Mustangs (7-2) held the Blaze (1-8) to 34 yards rushing and 27 yards passing, and intercepted four passes. Mateo Cisneros made two pickoffs, and Brendan Dunagan and Ethan Farm one each.
Mustang quarterback Cole Stenstrom threw scoring passes to Tate Lahr from 22 yards, Jack Roeber from 25 yards, and Collin Hoyhtya from 14 yards. Stenstrom completed 13 of 17 for 208 yards.
Stenstrom has passed for 1,576 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Roeber leads in TD catches with seven.
Their first touchdown was a 14-yard run by Brian Tebbutt, but the Mustangs could not get much going on the ground otherwise, netting just 34 yards in 32 attempts. Tebbutt had 28 in seven carries.
Lahr caught five passes for 88 yards, Hoyhtya four for 62 yards, and Roeber three for 58 yards. Lahr also punted strongly, averaging 35.2 yards on five attempts.
Mounds View will host Buffalo (5-4) on Friday. The Bison beat St. Michael-Albertville 17-14 in the first round.
Burnsville ……….… 0 0 0 0 — 0
Mounds View …… 14 14 6 0 — 34
MV — Brian Tebbutt 14 run (Ben Samuel kick)
MV — Tate Lahr 22 pass from Cole Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
MV — Jack Roeber 25 pass from Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
MV — AJ Hunt 1 run (Samuel kick)
MV — Colin Hoyhtya 14 pass from Stenstrom (Samuel kick)
