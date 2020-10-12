Woodbury scored twice on kick returns and once on an interception return on the way to a 49-10 win over Mounds View in the football opener on Friday evening.
Mounds View’s points came on a 27-yard field goal by Ben Samuel and a 33-yard scoring pass from Tate Lahr to Joey Bruggers.
Isaiah Walters broke a 96-yard kickoff return and RJ Altman returned one 90 yards for Woodbury. Josh Hawksford picked off a Lahr pass and dashed 60 yards for a score.
Another big play for the Royals was a 91-yard touchdown run by quarterback Donald West, who also threw a 37-yard TD pass to Blake Rohrer. West carried 11 times for 117 yards and completed five of eight passes for 71 yards.
