For a minute or so, it looked like White Bear Lake might light up the scoreboard at Mounds View on Friday night. The Bears uncorked a 62-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage.
However, it was a grind the rest of the evening, for both teams, until the Bears emerged with 20-14 win in overtime, on a four-yard touchdown barge by Chris Heim.
That was the Bears’ first win at Mustang Stadium since 1998, coach Ryan Bartlett excitedly pointed out to his team in the end zone huddle after the game.
The Bears are 2-1. The Mustangs have lost three times by one touchdown each.
The Bears scored right away when Rayshaun Brakes blew past a Mustang defender and caught a perfect spiral from Gavin Knutson in stride for a 62-yard touchdown.
The Bears broke a 7-7 tie in the second quarter when Heim barreled two yards for a TD, set up by another Knutson-to-Brakes long gainer.
The Mustangs caught up twice on aerials by Owen Wark, a slender 6-foot-2 senior with a very quick release.
Wark hit his top receiver, Tyler Nystrom, over the top for a 31-yard score late in the first period. After that, each team shut down the others’ offense until 3:52 remained in the game. Wark found Langston Hall for a 29-yard score as Hall eluded two Bear defenders on the sideline, knotting the score at 14-14.
Two plays before, the Bears seemed close to wrapping up a 14-7 win after sacking Wark on three straight downs. However, on the third sack, they were flagged for grabbing a face mask, resulting in a third-and-two situation rather than fourth and 22. It was on that third-and-two that Wark connected with Hall.
The 15-yard infraction was the Bears’ fourth of the game, among nine penalties in all.
After tying the score, Mounds View forced a three-and-out by the Bears, and appeared to take the lead with an electrifying 66-yard pass play from Wark to Nystrom, who caught the ball at the 33 after his Bear defender fell down, with 2:47 left. However, Nystrom was called for offensive pass interference.
In the overtime, Mounds View went first. The Bear defense clamped down. Wark missed on three passes, and Michael Delaney blocked a field goal attempt by Ben Holland. Delaney — who already had an interception and fumble recovery, both in the third quarter — flew around edge unimpeded and chopped the ball down.
Knowing they only needed a field goal to win, the rejuvenated Bears plowed into the end zone in two plays, with Heim carrying six yards, then the final four, setting off a celebration by a team that had been stymied the whole second half.
Heim, a 5-foot-9, 195-pound senior linebacker, is the Bears’ designated short yardage guy. That was his fourth TD of the season.
The Mustangs limited the Bears to 216 net yards from scrimmage, most of that in the first half, and forced the Bears to punt 10 times. Helping stymie the Bears were quarterback sacks by Joey Muhlstein, J-Roc Solheim, and Evan Hatton (on two straight plays), an interception by Abdallah Abed and a fumble recovery by Donovan Gibson.
Wark completed 14 of 28 passes for 144 yards and two scores, with one picked off. He also caught a pass from Nystrom on a trick play for a 15-yard gain. The Bears were able to put increasing pressure on him as the game wore on, making four sacks in the second half.
Knutson completed nine of 17 passes for 163 yards. Brakes caught five for 131. Vatel Henderson had three for 28.
Heim carried 14 times for 42 yards, and Matt Currier 12 times for 29 yards. The Bears had just 53 net yards on 40 ground plays. But they held the Mustangs, who have not gotten ground game going in three games, to negative rushing yards.
Making tackles-for-loss for the Bears — that’s the only tackling stat kept by the team — were Aiden Akins (three for minus 18 yards), Tolu Oyekunle (three for minus 10), Damarion Pollard (two for minus nine), Nick Asper (two for minus three) Jontay Vaulx (two for minus four), and Delaney (one for minus two). Akins also recovered a fumble.
The Bears will play at Eastview (0-3) next Friday. Mounds View will play at Forest Lake (3-0).
White Bear Lake …. 7 7 0 0 6 — 20
Mounds View …….. 7 0 0 0 0 — 14
WBL — Rayshaun Brakes 62 pass from Gavin Knutson (Eli Treichel kick)
MV — Tyler Nystrom 31 pass from Owen Wark (Ben Holland kick)
WBL — Chris Heim 2 run (Treichel kick)
MV — Langston Hall 29 pass from Wark (Holland kick)
WBL — Heim 4 run
