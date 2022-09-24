Mounds View lost by one touchdown for the fourth consecutive week Friday, giving up two TD’s in the fourth quarter as unbeaten Forest Lake overtook them 14-7 in Forest Lake.
The Mustangs led 7-0 entering the fourth quarter, shutting down a Ranger offense that was averaging 33 points per game.
Forest Lake’s Leyton Patzer scored from the one-yard line with 7:19 left, capping the Rangers’ first sustained drive of the game. The Mustang defense broke up a two-point conversion pass to hold the lead.
However, Patzer broke away for a 60-yard touchdown with 2:30 left. The Rangers added a two-pointer Keagan Zeidler’s pass to Westin Hoyt.
The Mustangs answered with march inside the 20 but the drive stalled as the clock ran out.
Mustang quarterback Owen Wark threaded a six-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Nystrom with 52 seconds left in the first half, and Ben Holland added the conversion kick.
Wark completed 21 of 29 passes for 161 yards, with none intercepted. Nystrom caught seven passes for 48 yards, Caden Persuitti three for 37, Ryan Counihan four for 37, and Jack Brey four for 16.
As has been the case each game, the Mustangs could not mount a ground game, netting 39 yards in 29 plays. Wark had 15 caries for 25 yards counting sacks. Jacob Sampson gained 14 yards in two carries.
Patzer piled up 135 yards in 20 carries, and Hoyt gained 40 in seven carries, for the Rangers (4-0). Zeidler completed seven of 16 for 64 yards, with one interception, by Mitchell Olson.
Mounds View previously lost 27-20 to Totino-Grace (1-3), 21-14 to Osseo (1-3), 20-14 to White Bear Lake (3-1). Next Friday, the Mustangs will host Anoka (1-3).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.