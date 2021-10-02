The Anoka Tornadoes scored with 18 seconds left to pull out a 31-24 win over Mounds View on Friday evening.
Mounds View (2-3) took a 24-23 lead in the fourth quarter on a 22-yard field goal by Ben Samuel and a 24-yard touchdown pass from Owen Wark to Tyler Nystrom, the latter with 4:12 left.
Jacob Deutschland’s one-yard plunge, and a two-point run by Logan Lachance, settled the issue for Anoka (4-1).
The other touchdowns for Mounds View were Hunter Rask’s one-yard touchdown and Wark’s pass to Eric Pfenning-Wendt from 14 yards out. Samuel was 3-for-3 on conversions.
Anoka’s Wesley Lawver hit the end zone twice on runs of 20 and 10 yards, and Deutschman passed to Tommy Barrett for a 30-yard score.
