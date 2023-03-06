Five of Mounds View’s nine state qualifiers ended their seasons on the medal podium at the state tournament Saturday evening, led by Brett Swenson, a silver medalist.
While Swenson was a runner-up, Quin Morgan and Jacob Solheim got bronze with third places, and Joey Muhlstein and Apollo Ashby each placed fourth.
“I thought we had a great tournament,” coach Daniel Engebretson said. “Like always, we wanted more. I thought we left a few points on the mat. Overall, everyone went out and competed at a very high level.”
Five wrestlers on the podium are a Mustang record, Engebretson said. Their previous high was three.
Swenson, a freshman at 106 pounds, scuttled Grady Weinbrenner of Rogers 11-1, Jack Bridensine of Coon Rapids 7-0, and Nolan Enderlein of Eastview 6-3 to reach the championship match. He finished 47-3 with a 5-1 loss to Hastings freshman Trey Beissel (51-1).
“Brett is just wrestling with so much poise and awareness,” Engebretson said. “He wrestles with an attack style that we preach. One thing that makes him so good is that he is very good at all three facets of wrestling — good on his feet, on top, and on bottom.”
Solheim (48-5), a senior at 285, pinned William Russell of Park Center in 4:51 and won a 3-0 decision over Alex Bacilli Eastview to reach the semifinals, where he got pinned by Vincent Mueller of St. Michael-Albertville in 1:55.
Solheim closed his career defeating Tucker Hugg of St. Cloud Tech 5-3 and, in the third-place match, Blake Clemons of Hastings 8-5.
One of the top wrestlers in Mustang history, Solheim finished with 138 wins and three state medals. He placed sixth as a sophomore and junior.
“J Roc is a four-time state entrant and three-time state place-winner — the first one to so at Mounds View since the 60's and only second in school history,” Engebretson said in tribute. “He is a great leader for the team.”
Morgan (45-7), a junior at 195, scrambled Derick Steinke of Hastings 14-1 and Nolan Israelson of Andover 9-1 to reach the semifinals, where he lost to Ryder Rogotzke of Stillwater 11-4. Morgan regrouped to defeat Jackson Cercioglu of St. Michael-Alberta 14-0 and Israelson again, 8-0, in the third-place match.
Ashby (46-5), a junior at 160, pinned Elliott Viland of Faribault in 2:57 and won a decision against Seth Newby of Bemidji 6-3. He lost in the semifinals to Jed Wester of St. Michael-Albertville 18-7; then defeated Patrick Kubisa of Hopkins 5-0 and lost the third-place match to Jacory Bates of Eden Prairie 10-4.
Muhlstein (29-4), a sophomore at 182, got past Isaiah Schmitz of Wayzata, 6-4 and Dylan Peper of Rochester Mayo 2-1, then lost to Ezra Formaneck of Eastview 3-0 in the semifinals. He defeated Jericho Cooper of Hastings 5-0 to reach the third place match where he lost to familiar rival Cittadino Tuttle of Stillwater 3-2. That’s the third time they’ve met in post-season with Tuttle winning two.
Colton Loween (43-6), a sophomore at 152, pinned London Bui of Eden Prairie in 1:23 in the first round, then lost twice, by pin against Jarrett Wadsen of St. Michael-Albertville in 1:39 and lost by decision to Brad Little of Woodbury 4-2.
Brett Swenson was one of three brothers in the state tournament. Brady Swenson (38-8), a junior at 145, lost his only match to Gunnar Mullen of Park 15-2. Ethan Swenson (36-10), a sophomore at 170, was pinned by Coy Olsen of Bemidji in 2:18 in his only match. The Mustangs youngest state entrant was eighth-grader Caden Grenier (36-12) at 132, who lots to Lincoln Vick of Waconia 11-1 and Sulley Anez of Willmar 8-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.