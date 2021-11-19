Five Mustangs commit to Division I teams

A pair of state champions were among five Mounds View seniors who signed with Division I teams on Nov. 10.
Bjorn Swenson will play tennis for University of Michigan. Swenson was state singles tennis champion as a freshman and junior. (There was no season his sophomore year).
Hadley Streit, state champion in shot put last spring, committed to the Minnesota Gophers.
Olivia Gette, all-state and all-metro soccer defender, signed with Michigan Tech.
Blake Guerin, 6-foot-6, 270-pound, power-hitting first baseman, signed with University of Iowa baseball.
Will Skelly, all-state cross country runner this fall (15th at state), committed to Duke University for track and cross country.
Also committing to college teams were:
Ryan Edelman, football, St. Olaf; Olivia Johnson, volleyball, Northwestern (St. Paul); and Raegan Valois, lacrosse, Wisconsin-Eau Claire.
