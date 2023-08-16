Katelyn Fast ended a prolific tenure with Mounds View soccer, but not her involvement with soccer overall, when she stepped down after her 10th season. Family considerations were the main reason.
“I was missing out on time that I won’t get back with my own family,” said Fast, who has four children age 10, eight, five, and three. “As hard of a decision as it was, it was time to invest my energy elsewhere, knowing the MV legacy and pride associated would continue under new leadership.”
Fast compiled a 74-39-8 record in seven years as head coach, with just one losing season, and took her last two teams to state tournaments, in 2021 and 2022, placing third at state last year. She was an assistant three years before that and helped two other Mustang teams reach state.
“I loved my time at MVHS and believe I built a culture that was exciting to be a part of,” Fast said. “I started coaching when our oldest child was three months old (now 10). MV girls soccer is an incredible part of my family's story.”
Fast, who played for Minnehaha Academy, the Kelix Intra club, and Bethel University, has been a director at North Suburban Soccer Club since 2012 and will continue there. She recently accepted the position of Director of Soccer Operations.
Mounds View’s new girls coach is John Pass, who has worked with Fast at NSSC. One of Fast’s former players, Grace Kruger, a 2017 graduate, was her assistant and will continue under Pass. “She is playing an integral role in the transition,” said Fast.
About her association with the Mustangs, she reflects, “I will miss the excitement around game day, building the relationships that you see translate and transform on the field, and working with my amazing staff. It is also a program I look forward to following for years to come, and potentially have my children be a part of.”
