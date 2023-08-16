fast

Katelyn Fast posed with her family after a soccer match.

 Submitted

Katelyn Fast ended a prolific tenure with Mounds View soccer, but not her involvement with soccer overall, when she stepped down after her 10th season. Family considerations were the main reason.

“I was missing out on time that I won’t get back with my own family,” said Fast, who has four children age 10, eight, five, and three. “As hard of a decision as it was, it was time to invest my energy elsewhere, knowing the MV legacy and pride associated would continue under new leadership.”

