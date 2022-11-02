Mounds View was stopped one game short of the state girls soccer finals when the Edina Hornets nipped the Mustangs 1-0 in the Class 3A semifinal Wednesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Mounds View’s three-time all-state goalie Lauren McAlpine made nine saves, and gritty defensive work by Anya Westlund helped the Mustangs keep Hornet star Izzie Engle from adding to her 30-goal total.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.