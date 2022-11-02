Mounds View was stopped one game short of the state girls soccer finals when the Edina Hornets nipped the Mustangs 1-0 in the Class 3A semifinal Wednesday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium.
Mounds View’s three-time all-state goalie Lauren McAlpine made nine saves, and gritty defensive work by Anya Westlund helped the Mustangs keep Hornet star Izzie Engle from adding to her 30-goal total.
However, Edina freshman Lou Ruffien made the most of the lone opportunity by either team in the game for an open shot at the goal. In the 71st minute, from just outside the box, she blasted an unstoppable shot to the left of a diving McAlpine and into the back of the net.
Edina (15-4-1) posted its eighth shutout in the last 11 games (in which they are 10-0-1) and fourth in a row. The Hornets will duel Rosemount for the state title Friday morning.
Mounds View (14-4-1) will play for third place against Stillwater on Friday, 9 a.m. at West St. Paul Athletic Center.
