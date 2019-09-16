Mounds View’s predatory defense led to a 21-7 win over Woodbury on Friday evening as the Mustangs improved to 3-0.
The Mustangs were boosted by four interceptions and a fumble recovery that was returned for a touchdown.
Allowing just a single touchdown in each of their three games game, the Mustangs are ranked No. 5 in the metro area from the Star-Tribune.
“Our defense has 11 guys doing their jobs consistently,” coach Aaron Moberg said. “Turnovers are always a big indicator of that. We had a five to one advantage against Woodbury.”
Against Woodbury, the Mustangs suffered an early turnover themselves, but their defense forced a three-and-out on that possession and the next two.
In the second quarter, the Mustangs took a 7-0 lead as wide receiver Jeff Roeber got open deep and quarterback Cole Stenstrom “put it right on the money,” the coach said, for a 43-yard touchdown.
The Mustangs followed that quick strike with a 13-play, 60-yard drive capped by Stenstrom’s two-yard run.
A special-teams touchdown made it 21-0 in third quarter as Ben Kettelhut shook loose a fumble on a Woodbury punt return and Mateo Cisneros scooped up the ball and raced 45 yards to score. Ben Samuel kicked his third conversion.
Woodbury (0-3) averted the shutout on Brock Rinehart’s five-yard run with two minutes left.
The Mustang interceptions were made by Cisneros, Nate Rewald, Jake Radabaugh and Brendan Dunagan.
The victory came despite just 149 yards of offense. Woodbury limited Brian Tebbutt to 38 yards in 13 rushes. Stenstrom completed nine of 17 passes for 111 yards. Roeberg caught two for 54 yards. Tebbutt and Mason Dean each caught three for 24 yards.
The Mustangs play at Minnetonka on Friday night.
