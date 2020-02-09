The Mounds View Viewettes dance team qualified for the state meet by placing third in jazz at the Section 3AA meet Saturday at Bloomington Kennedy.
The Viewettes high-kick team just missed advancement by placing fourth.
“We are very excited to be attending the state tournament once again,” coach Katie Amundson said.
The top four in High Kick were Centennial, Spring Lake Park, Henry Sibley and Mounds View.
The top four in Jazz were Centennial, Spring Lake Park, Mounds View and Henry Sibley.
The Viewettes danced to “Stolen Moments” in Jazz and “Bennie and the Jets” in Kick. Amundson said the performances at section were “definitely our season best of both routines.”
Captains of the 17-member varsity are Jaden Eischens and Sydney Pham.
