The Mounds View boys cross country team, ranked No. 1 in preseason, opened the season with an impressive victory at the St. Olaf High School Showcase on Thursday morning.
The Mustangs won by a wide margin, scoring 84 points, with runner-up Eastview in second place with 146 points, among 39 teams. Perham was third with 161.
Finn Sokolowski placed eighth with a time of 16:19.30, with Alec Nelson ninth in 16:30.20. Both are seniors. Ninth-grader Elliott McArthur placed 17th (16:52.0), senior Nate Apostle 23rd (17:02.20) and senior Will Sacay 27th (17:04.50.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.