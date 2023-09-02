The Mounds View girls had three of the top five runners and placed third in the season-opening Rosemount Invitational of Friday.
Top five among 15 teams were St. Paul Highland Park with 53 points, Prior Lake 69, Mounds View 106, Eden Prairie 140 and Two Rivers 140.
Linnea Ousdigian placed second in 11:48, Emily Mehta third 11:5 and Abby Urriola fifth in 12:18 for the Mustangs. Also in their top five were Emma Stupar in 45th place (13:24) and Adela Peterson in 58th (13:45).
Burnsville’s Carley LaMotte win in 11:44, four and a half seconds ahead of Ousdigian.
