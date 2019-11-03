The Morgan Dahl era in Mounds View girls cross country ended Saturday when she ran in her fifth and final state meet accompanied by six young teammates.
“I feel as though I have watched her grow up, from age 12 to 18,” said coach Jimmy McArthur. “I had one assistant coach point out she does not know what MVCC looks like without Morgan, and I have forgotten also.”
Dahl, capping her sixth varsity season, placed 46th of 176 runners in Class AA with a time of 19:06.2 at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
Her best finish was 17th as a sophomore in 18:52, earning all-state status. She was 139th as an eighth-grader, 38th in ninth grade and 48th last year.
“I think I did pretty good today; I went out really fast, and that took toll me later,” Dahl said. Asked about her staying power, as a five-time state qualifier in a sport where many girls peak in 9th or 10th grade, she said, “It takes a lot of hard work, and belief in the process.”
The Mustangs placed 14th of 16 teams, having qualified as a team for the second straight year as section runners-up.
Dahl qualified individually in her first three state meets and was delighted to have her team with her the last two seasons as section runners-up.
“This is soooo much better than going as an individual,” said Dahl while hanging out with teammates as the celebrated the boys teams state championship.
The Mustangs’ next three were freshmen Taylor Isabel in 93rd (19:3), Lauren Isabel in 115th (19:48), and Tollie Jackson in 127th (20:01). Sophomores Kieren Meyer and Olivia Hoyhtya placed 128th and 129th (20:14 and 20:16.8) and eighth-grader Lauren Kath 156th (20:41).
“Morgan is the one who set everything in motion,” McArthur said. “Going to state by herself was great; however, she always wanted the team to go, and set the bar for the team. Morgan transformed MVCC to what it is today. We have now made the state meet two years in a row, and we have a long green line for runners behind her pushing to go every year.”
Asked about Dahl’s long tenure of being able to place in the top 25 or 30 percent at state, the coach assessed: “Morgan's staying power is because of her willingness to think about the team before she thinks about herself.”
Ross Fleming, the boys coach, added this observation: “Morgan has very strong legs. That’s the key.” Dahl, who plans to run in college, acknowledged that she does weight training for leg strength, which also helps her in her other sport, competitive figure skating in the winter.
Edina was team champion. Stillwater junior Ana Weaver was individual champion in 17:46.1.
