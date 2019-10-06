The Mounds View girls placed eighth of 18 teams in the Alexandria Lions Meet on a wet course Saturday. For the Mustangs, Morgan Dahl placed 16th (19:24), Taylor Isabel 42nd (20:07), Kieren Meyer 53rd (20:19), Olivia Hoyhtya 64th (20:32) and Lauren Isabel 71st (20:37) among 138 runners. Stillwater was team champion, and Highland Park’s Molly Moenilng was individual winner in 18:25.
Cross country: Mustang girls place 8th of 18 teams at Alexandria
