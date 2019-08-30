The Mounds View girls cross country team placed fourth among 34 teams in the St. Olaf High School Showcase to open the season on Thursday morning.
Top five teams were Wayzata with 76, St. Michael-Albertville 86, Forest Lake 157, Mounds View 189 and Roseville Area 240.
For the Mustangs, senior Morgan Dahl placed 12th in 19:47.50, freshman Taylor Isabel 14th (19:50.50), eighth-grader Lauren Kath 48th (20:53.70), sophomore Olivia Hoyhtya 56th (21:01.10) and freshman Tollie Jackson 70th (21:24.10) among
608 runners.
