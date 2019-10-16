The Mounds View girls placed sixth and had two all-conference runners in the Suburban East Conference meet on Tuesday at Tanners Brook Golf Course near Forest Lake.
Mustang senior Morgan Dahl placed ninth in 19:07 and freshman Taylor Isabel was 19th in 19:37, with top 20 making all-conference.
Their top five also had sophomore Olivia Hoyhtha in 23rd (19:47), sophomore Kieran Meyer 30th (20:07) and eighth-grader Lauren Kath 31st (20:08).
TEAM SCORING
(1) Stillwater 34
(2) White Bear Lake 67
(3) Forest Lake 85
(4) Woodbury 94
(5) East Ridge 100
(6) Mounds View 111
(7) Roseville Area 174
(8) Irondale 221
(9) Park of Cottage Grove 279
(10) Cretin-Derham Hall incomplete
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
(1) Ana Weaver, Stillwater, 18:12.1
(2) Halle Mestery, East Ridge, 18:24.3
(3) Maddie Verkerke, White Bear Lake, 18:41.7
(4) Brooke Elfert, Stillwater, 18:50.4
(5) Avery Braunshausen, Stillwater, 18:54.0
