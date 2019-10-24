The Mounds View girls cross country team qualified for the state meet by placing second in Section 5AA on Thursday at Anoka High School.
Mustang senior Morgan Dahl placed fourth in 18:44.30 and qualified for her fifth state meet.
St. Michael-Albertville won by a wide margin with 23 points, led by individual champion Ali Weimer in 17:49.30.
Mounds View had 83 and Maple Grove third with 127 among 16 teams. The top two advance.
Mustang freshman Taylor Isabel placed 15th (19:23.20), freshman Tollie Jackson 17th (19:27.20), sophomore Kieren Meyer 21st (19:33.00), and eighth-grader Lauren Kath 26th (19:45.00).
Their non-counters were freshman Laurin Isabel in 29th (19:56.70) and sophomore Olivia Hoyhtya 30th (19:58.60).
