Led by two all-staters, Linnea Ousdigian and Taylor Isabel, the Mounds View girls cross country team placed third in the state Class 3A meet on Saturday.

The top five teams were Wayzata with 39 points, Minnetonka 89, Mounds View 127, Centennial 156 and Prior Lake 174, on the St. Olaf College course in Northfield. 

