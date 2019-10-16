Mounds View boys cross country emerged as conference champions on Tuesday in a meet with three of the top four teams in the state.
The No. 2 ranked Mustangs had 48 points, with No. 3 White Bear Lake scoring 59 and No. 4 Stillwater 76, leading 10 teams, at Tanners Brook Gold Course near Forest Lake.
Five Mustangs earned all-conference status by placing in the top 20 and another missed by one spot.
Finn Sokolowski finished second in 15:59 (three seconds behind White Bear Lake’s Max Nelson), with Will Sacay seventh (16:15) and Alex Nelson ninth (16:21). All three are seniors.
Also making all-SEC were freshman Elliott McArthur in 12th place (16:24) and junior Matt Miller in 18th (16:44). Getting honorable mention was senior Santino Preciado I 21st (16:45).
TEAM SCORING
(1) Mounds View 48
(2) White Bear Lake 59’
(3) Stillwater 76
(4) East Ridge 121
(5) Forest Lake 133
(6) Roseville Area 153
(7) Woodbury 184
(8) Irondale 217
(9) Cretin-Derham Hall 255
(10) Park of Cottage Grove 295
TOP FIVE INDIVIDUALS
(1) Max Nelson, White Bear Lake, 15:55.7
(2) Finn Sokolowski, Mounds View, 15:58.9
(3) John Feller, East Ridge, 15:59.3
(4) Max Charlsen, Forest Lake, 16:11.2
(5) Ethan Vargas, Stillwater, 16:11.3
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.