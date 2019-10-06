The Mounds View boys were champions of the Alexandria Lions Meet on a wet course Saturday, leading a 1-2-3 finish by Suburban East Conference teams in a 20-team meet. Mounds View had 79 points, White Bear Lake 93 and Stillwater 95. For the Mustangs, Finn Sokolowski placed seventh (16:24), Alex Nelson 11th (16:35), Will Sacay 16th (16:41), Santino Preciado 20th (16:52) and Elliott McArthur 25th (17:02) among 139 runners. Individual winner was Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park in 15:56.

