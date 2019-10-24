The Mounds View Mustangs, ranked No. 2 in the state, earned their spot in the state cross country meet by dominating Section 5AA on Thursday.
The Mustangs had the top three runners and five of the top nine to win with 23 points. Maple Grove was a distant runner-up with 87 among 16 teams. Osseo (140), Coon Rapids (160) and St. Michael-Albertville (169) finish 3-4-5. Top two advance to state.
Finn Sokolowski of the Mustangs was first into the chute, in 15:41.80. He was followed by Alex Nelson in 15:48.30 and Will Sacay in 15:53.30. All are seniors.
Elliott McArthur, freshman, placed eighth (16:10.40) and Matthew Miller, junior, was ninth (16:11.20).
Their two non-counters were close behind — seniors Santino Preciado in 12th (16:25.10) and Nathaniel Apostle 15th (16:33.40) among 111 runners.
The state meet will be held Saturday, Nov. 3, at St. Olaf College in Northfield.
