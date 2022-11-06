Elliott

Elliott McArthur, Mustang senior, placed 14th, earning his second all-state honor.

 Jason Wachter, SmugMug

The Mounds View boys cross country team placed fifth in the state meet on Saturday and had one all-stater, Elliott McArthur.

The top five teams in Class 3A were Wayzata with 57 points, Rosemount 98, Lakeville North 103, Minnetonka 121, and Mounds View 137, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn senior, was champion in 15:11.8.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.