The Mounds View boys cross country team placed fifth in the state meet on Saturday and had one all-stater, Elliott McArthur.
The top five teams in Class 3A were Wayzata with 57 points, Rosemount 98, Lakeville North 103, Minnetonka 121, and Mounds View 137, at St. Olaf College in Northfield. Aidan Jones, Minneapolis Washburn senior, was champion in 15:11.8.
McArthur, a senior, placed 14th in 15:44, with the top 25 designated as all-state. He was also all-state as a junior when he placed eighth in 15:42.
Mustang sophomore Owen Kalmes placed 39th in 16:17, junior Cayden Stoner 44th in 16:22, junior Levi Hammerbeck 47th in 16:29, senior Victor Lelinga 57th in 16:37, senior J.C. Otto 76th in 16:50, and junior Otto Coleman 79th in 16:51.
