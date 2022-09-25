The Mounds View boys placed 10th of 55 teams in the Gold (upper) Division of the annual Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The Mustang girls placed 33rd of 53 teams.

The Griak, with dozens of high school teams from multiple states in Gold and Maroon divisions, along with three college divisions, is one of the nation’s largest cross country meets each year.

