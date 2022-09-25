The Mounds View boys placed 10th of 55 teams in the Gold (upper) Division of the annual Roy Griak Invitational on Friday. The Mustang girls placed 33rd of 53 teams.
The Griak, with dozens of high school teams from multiple states in Gold and Maroon divisions, along with three college divisions, is one of the nation’s largest cross country meets each year.
The Mustang boys were fifth among Minnesota schools as Lakeville North, Wayzata and Rosemount finished 2-3-4 and Minnetonka eighth.
Elliott McArthur placed 30th of 525 runners in 16:33, leading the Mustangs. Owen Kalms was 69th (17:00), Victor Lelinga 80th (17:08), Otto Coleman 89th (17:14) and Cayden Stoner 114th (17:26).
The Dowling Catholic boys of Des Moines, IA, and Wayzata girls were team champions.
Linnea Ousdigean led the Mustang girls, placing 44th in 19:56. Lauren Kath was 158th (21:20), Kate Roeber 233rd (21:59), Clare Sabby 261st (22:11) and Emily Mehta 283rd (22:21).
