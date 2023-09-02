The Mounds View boys were champions of the 20-team Rosemount Invitational to open the season Friday. The top five are Mounds View with 84 points, Rosemount 107, Eden Prairie 109, White Bear Lake 127 and Two Rivers 160.
The Mustangs were led by Levi Hammerbeck in 10th place (10:19.99), Cayden Stoner in 11th (10:22.70) and Sam Geer in 13th (10:30.33). Also in their top five were Otto Coleman, 24th (10:46.23) and Joseph Cole in 26th (10:48.05).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.