Mounds View’s grand strategy for their state championship bid “almost backfired” on them but in the end it wound up working down to the minutest point.
Literally. One point.
The No. 2 ranked Mustangs edged top-ranked Eden Prairie 86 to 87 at the Class AA meet Saturday and snagged their first state crown after a slew of previous high finishes.
“It feels a lot better with the straight number, after all those crooked numbers,” beamed longtime coach Ross Fleming, who’s had two runners-up (including last year), two third-places and two fourth-places. “We don’t want the crooked numbers any more.”
The Mustangs turned in an 8-9-20-23-26 finish, led by all-staters Finn Sokolowski and Alec Nelson. Eden Prairie had a 3-7-19-25-33 ledger, led by all-staters Jake Derouin and Zach Spears.
“We ran with guts and ran smart,” Fleming said.
“Our strategy was stay away from the leaders at the mile mark. That almost backfield. Eden Prairie had us by 100 at one mile and still by 41 at two miles. It’s almost impossible to come back from that far behind. We were just gutting it out then.”
St. Paul Highland Park was third with 135 and had the individual champion, senior Oliver Paleen in 15:25.2.
In team scoring placements, senior Sokolowski was eighth in 15:58.0, senior Nelson ninth (15:59.3), senior Will Sacay 20th (16:14.0), freshman Elliott McArthur 23rd (16:15.8), senior Santino Preciado 26th (16:20.1), junior Matt Miller 44th (16:46.2) and senior Nathan Apostle 77th (17:153.3).
In overall placements, Sokolowski was 13th and Nelson 15th to make all-state, Sacay 31st, McArthur 35th, Preciado 39th, Miller 87th and Apostle 136th among 176 runners.
“We all had our race plan and executed it,” Sokolowski said. “We did what we needed to do. We knew they (Eden Prairie) would go in hard, so we let ’em go. We were down 100 points at the mile work our way up.”
All the emphasis was on the pivotal third mile, the captain said.
“We proved we are third mile team. The third mile was crucial for us to win this meet. Focus on the finish, not the start.”
As for himself, Sokolowski said, “After a mile I did not feel my best. I just had to tough it out.”
At the mile mark, Eden Prairie had 38 points, Highland Park 123 and Mounds View 134. At the two-mile, it was Eden Prairie 61, Mounds View had 104 and Highland Park 134. The Mustangs were just close enough, barely, for their planned push in the third mile to overtake the leaders.
Fleming said his top five was “definitely phenomenal.” That quintet of counting scores included the usual top four, and the guy who rode in to save they day, Preciado, who’s usually outside the top five.
“Santino is normally our six. He was the difference maker. Him closing the gap between our five to four, that is what we were missing. Santino went after it very hard …. He is a spiritual kid. What he said was, ‘I gave the glory to God.’ ”
Extra laps
Last year, when the Mustangs were runner-up to Edina, Sokolowski placed 26th, Sacay 34th, Nelson 67th, and McArthur 89th.
McArthur, perhaps a future state champion, was the leading freshman with his 35th-place finish. An eighth-grader, Sam Scott of Minneapolis Southwest, place 38th. The next freshman was Andrew Casey of Lakeville North in 55th place. There were seven freshmen, seven eighth-graders and one seventh grader among the 176 entrants, most of them in the bottom one-quarter.
The Mustangs will run in the Nike Heartland Regional — which they won last year to advance to nationals — next Sunsday in Sioux Falls.
Team scoring
(1) Mounds View 86 (2) Eden Prairie 87 (3) St. Paul Highland Park 135 (4) Edina 158 (5) Prior Lake 160 (6) Eastview 166 (7) White Bear Lake 171 (8) Buffalo 210 (9) Willmar 214 (10) Bemidji 232 (11) Forest Lake 249 (12) Farmington 257 (13) Maple Grove 297 (14) Mankato East 335 (15) Rochester Century 344 (16) Cloquet 396
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.