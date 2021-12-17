Mounds View junior Elliott McArthur broke the school record for 5,000 meters while running in a national meet on Dec. 4 in Alabama.
McArthur’s time of 14:57 at the Garmin Running Lane Cross Country Nationals was 28 seconds under the record of 15:24 set by Zach Roozen at the conference meet in 2011. Roozen’s record stood for 10 years in a program with several all-staters since then.
McArthur placed 67th overall and fourth his heat in this gathering of the nations top prep distance runners.
“We also had two girls run there, and both broke the school record,” said Jimmy McArthur, Elliott’s father, who coaches the Mustang girls team.
Taylor Isabel, also a junior, took seventh in her heat with 17:58, which was 30 seconds under her own school record of 18:28 which she set this season.
In addition, Emily Mehta, a new student at MVHS who just arrived from Thailand, came along and ran a 17:55, also under the previous record.
McArthur placed eighth in the state meet with 15:42 at St. Olaf on Nov. 7. Isabel placed 10th in 18:42.
