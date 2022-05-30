A track-and-field program as vibrant as Mounds View’s is dependent in large part on the quality of the many assistant coaches needed.
A gem in the Mustangs staff, said longtime coach Ross Fleming, is 80-year-old Wilfred “Bill” Pratt, a former Stanford University star, and retired pastor and one-time Air Force missile launch officer. Fleming picked him up a decade ago to work with distance runners.
Pratt was featured recently in his hometown paper in Wenatchee, Washington, having been named to the high school’s hall of fame. Fleming got hold of the article and proudly forwarded it to Shoreview Press.
“Bill has a very keen track acumen,” said Fleming. “He is a student of the sport; he goes to all the clinics, and reads voraciously. He’s forgotten more than I know. Eighty years old and he still always wants to get better.”
Pratt captured two state championships in the 880-yard run (now 800 meters) at Wenatchee High and was a tight end on their undefeated 1958 football team, thus the hall of fame honor.
He attended Stanford University, majored in Psychology and won the Pacific Coast Conference 880-yard championship in 1960.
A Minnesota resident since the 1970’s, when he arrived to attend Luther Seminary, and met the woman he would marry, Pratt has mentored runners for decades as an assistant coach at high schools and colleges.
“I like the purity of distance running, and the challenge of helping young men and women achieve their greatest potential,” said Pratt, asked why he’s still at the track every day. He added: “Although I have coached some outstanding athletes, I get as much pleasure seeing an athlete with average abilities achieve personal records.”
His biggest thrill at Mounds View, he said, was “helping our slowest runner celebrate the fact that he had lost 65 pounds during the season, including summer running.”
About that military career: Young men were being drafted into the Army in the sixties, due to the Vietnam War. Pratt opted to enlist, and wound up serving in the Minuteman Missile Program at Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Montana.
This was in the aftermath of the Cuban Missile Crisis in 1962 where the world was on the brink of nuclear war over missiles installed by the Soviet Union before actions taken by the Kennedy Administration led to the missiles’ removal.
“During that time there was big buildup of the Minuteman ICBM — nuclear — force, which included trained launch officers,” Pratt said. “I have no idea why I, a Psych major, was assigned to such a program. As far as I could tell, all the other officers were engineering graduates.”
After learning about the electronics and mechanics of the missile system at a base in Illinois and missile launch procedures at a base in California, he served at Malmstrom in the training division of the wing operational unit.
Pratt started coaching as a graduate student at Eastern Washington State, and got back into it by accident during his Air Force stint. One day in Great Falls, a high school track coach caught him trying to sneak over the fence to run on the track. They got acquainted. The coach, impressed by the officer's background, hired him.
Once he started in the ministry, Pratt got away from coaching for a couple decades, but drifted back into it in the mid-1990’s at the high school level and at Hamline, while pastoring in the St. Paul area.
“He was an assistant at Roseville for track and cross country for many years, and had great success with distance runners and younger runners,” Fleming said. “Then they got a new coach who was distance. So Bill was switched to coaching shot and disc for a while. I met him at the Hamline Elite Meet. I needed an assistant and offered him a job, and he jumped at it.”
Fleming, also the cross country coach, was elated to add an assistant for both teams with such a rich background, not to mention such a winning manner: “He is one of most positive human beings I have ever met. Very supportive of each kid’s specific needs.”
Pratt describes his approach as athlete-centered, not results-centered.
“I believe that running is a life sport, and the more I can get athletes to feel good about themselves and the sport, the greater the benefits. I am capable of helping athletes with championship ability become champions, but I do not want to do this at the expense of their spiritual, social or academic lives.”
