Justin Adelman caught this tiger muskie accidentally and released it while fishing for northern pike on Lake Johanna May 30. The fish was 48 inches long and 36 pounds, and was caught with an 8-inch sucker minnow.
Latest News
- Caps off to the Centennial High School Class of 2020
- 2 Mustang athletes reflect on lost season
- Lino Lakes extends its watering ban
- Prep athletes reflect on lost season
- Mounds View senior named US Presidential Scholar
- Letters to the Editor
- Catch of the Week
- Centennial School Board recognizes seniors’ ‘grace and fortitude’
Most Popular
Articles
- Outdoor expansion in Downtown White Bear Lake
- Tragic accident takes beloved mother-daughter duo
- Centerville enacts emergency ordinances
- Lino Lakes provides eateries flexibility
- Centerville house fire total loss
- State Fair vendors ‘weather pandemic storm’
- Lino Lakes extends its watering ban
- David Stevens Olson
- Community raises over $31,000 for displaced family
- City leaders respond to death of George Floyd
Images
Videos
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 9
-
Jun 10
-
Jun 11
-
Jun 13
Online Poll
Are you wearing a mask when you are out in public?
Societies around the world are encouraging (and sometimes enforcing) the use of non-surgical face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19. CDC recommends wearing cloth face coverings in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain (e.g., grocery stores and pharmacies).
You voted:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.