Elliott McArthur was individual champion and led Mounds View to second place in the Suburban East Conference meet Tuesday at Loggers Trail Golf Course near Forest Lake.
Stillwater had four the top ten runners and edged the Mustangs 43 to 46 for the top spot in a two-team duel for the title. Following were White Bear Lake 98, Roseville Area 102, Woodbury 130, East Ridge 136, Forest Lake 219, Park 234 and Irondale 238.
McArthur, a senior, hit the chute in 15:21, four seconds ahead Roseville freshman Magnus Olmanson, the runner-up.
The Mustangs top six all made all-conference as sophomore Owen Kalmes finished seventh (15:44), junior Cayden Stoner 11th (15:51), junior Levi Hammerbeck 13th (15:59), senior Otto Coleman 14th (16:01) and freshman Josiah Loosbrock 15th (16:03).
Stillwater had Cam Eiselt in fourth place, Davis Rolstad in fifth, Logan Liveringhouse eighth and Mason Foster 10th.
