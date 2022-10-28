Elliott McArthur and the Mounds View Mustangs captured championships in the Section 5AAA cross country meet Thursday.
McArthur, a senior, finished in 15:33.70, just ahead of Roseville Area’s Robert Mechura (15:36.99) and Osseo’s Cade Sanvik (15:37.33), on the Anoka High School course.
The Mustangs had six of the top 11 runners as sophomore Owen Kalmes placed sixth in 16:05, senior Victor Lelinga eighth in 16:17, junior Levi Hemmerbeck ninth in 16:20, senior Otto Coleman 10th in 16:22, and junior Caden Stoner 11th in 16:33. Also in the state lineup is senior Canton Francisco, 15th in 16:56.
Boys team scoring was Mounds View 34, Roseville Area 59, Osseo 83, Champlin Park 93, Maple Grove 112, Spring Lake Park 153, Irondale 192, Park Center 260.
The Mustangs advance to the state meet Saturday, Nov. 5, at St. Olaf College. The girls Class 3A race starts 9:30 a.m. and the boys start 10:30 a.m.
