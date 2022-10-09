Mounds View placed second among 27 teams, led by Elliott McArthur in third place, at the Lions Invitational in Alexandria on Saturday.
Suburban East Conference rival Stillwater edged the Mustangs 77 to 83, followed by Edina 177, Roseville (another SEC team) 204 and Highland Park 216.
McArthur, a senior, hit the chute in 15:49, trailing only Chaska’s Nola Sutter (15:34) and Willmar’s Sully Anez (15:38).
The Mustangs also had sophomore Owen Kalmes in ninth place (16:14), senior Victor Lelingaa 20th (16:38), junior Levi Hammerbeck 24th (16:54), and juniors August Arnold 27th (16:56) among 186 runners.
Their next two also finished high with juniors Cayden Stoner 29th (16:57) and Otto Coleman 39th (17:10).
