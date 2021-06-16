Mounds View nabbed four gold medals at the Section 5AA boys track meet Saturday at home, and will have state meet entrants in five events.
Elliott McArthur, Mustang sophomore, was champion in both the 1600 run with 4:24.94 and the 3200 run with 9:37.83. Will Skelly, a junior, took the 800 run with 1:56.54. Those are the team’s star runners and their section times put them in solid medal contention at state.
The Mustang 4x400 team won by almost five seconds with junior Max Derosier, Skelly, McArthur, and sophomore Victor Lelinga hitting the tape in 3:24.17, which beat the best time on the state honor roll prior to sectionals.
“A couple other teams had better times in their sections, though, so we’re probably third going into state,” observed coach Ross Fleming.
Also advancing to state is senior Ben Howlett, placing second in the 300 hurdles with 41.16 seconds. He was also third in the 110 hurdles (15.68).
“Ben passed three, maybe four, guys in the last 100 meters,” Fleming noted. “He’s not the fastest guy, but he has great technique, which he kept up the whole way. And in the last 40, his heart just took over.”
The Mustangs were team runners-up. Top five among 16 teams were Blaine with 154, Mounds View 136, Anoka 109, Champlin Park 96.5, and St. Michael-Albertville 85.
Three Mustangs placed in the 400 dash: Lelinga, third (51.35); Derosier, fourth (52.27); and Max Gregory, fifth (52.94).
Three placed in pole vault: Thor Berthaume, third (12-10); Sam Magnuson, fifth (12-4); and Jason Walker, eighth (11-4).
Three placed in the 3200: McArthur; JC Otto, seventh (10:18.30); and Matt Miller, eighth (10:18.39).
Also scoring points were Miller, third, 1600 run (4:30.76); Elijah Anderson, fifth, triple jump (41-0); Ellis Maloney, seventh, 800 run (2:04.34); and Will Ketona, ninth, shot put (45-5 1/4).
In relays, the 4x800 team of Maloney, Otto Coleman, Derosier, and Skelly placed third (8:17.49) and the 4x200 team of Magnuson, Ben Wiggenhorn, Gregory, and Lelinga was fifth (1:34.20).
The Mustangs were missing their best sprinter, Michael Scott, with a quad issue. “He is going to run in college, so we were not going to risk an injury to him,” Fleming said.
In the state Class AA meet, under this year’s Covid-altered schedule, McArthur will run in the 3200 race on Thursday, and the rest of the meet will be held Saturday, with boys starting at 10 a.m. and girls at 3:30 p.m., all at St. Michael-Albertville High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.