Mounds View placed fifth in the state Class 3A true-team meet Friday at Stillwater. The top five teams among 12 were Wayzata 1144, Rosemount 1137.5, Minnetonka 998, Stillwater 953.5 and Mounds View 934.5.

Mustang senior Elliott McArthur had two exciting races with Rosemout’s Ryan Mulrooney. McArthur took the 800 in 155.01, a second ahead of Mulrooney (1:56.08). That was Mounds View’s lone win. In the 1600, Mulrooney hit the tape in 4:13.98 with McArthur right behind at 4:14.26.

