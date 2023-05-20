Mounds View placed fifth in the state Class 3A true-team meet Friday at Stillwater. The top five teams among 12 were Wayzata 1144, Rosemount 1137.5, Minnetonka 998, Stillwater 953.5 and Mounds View 934.5.
Mustang senior Elliott McArthur had two exciting races with Rosemout’s Ryan Mulrooney. McArthur took the 800 in 155.01, a second ahead of Mulrooney (1:56.08). That was Mounds View’s lone win. In the 1600, Mulrooney hit the tape in 4:13.98 with McArthur right behind at 4:14.26.
Mustang junior Ethan Zhao entered all three sprints, placing ninth in the 200 dash (22.47), 10th in the 100 (11.27) and 11th in the 400 (52.08).
In field events, Abiola Bakare took fourth in triple jump with 43-1 and 11th in high jump with 5-10. Lincoln Maloney placed fifth in the pole vault and Jacob Walker seventh, each clearing 13-0. Luke Van Ort was sixth in discus with 152-0).
In the 3200, Joseph Otto was 11th (9:49), Cayden Stoner 14th (9:51) and Samuel Geer 15th (9:52). Also with top-15 finishes were: Levi Hammerbeck, ninth, 800 (2:01.22); Jack Ohmann, ninth, 110 hurdles (15.73); and Charlie Robb, 11th, 300 hurdles (42.37).
In relays, the Mustangs placed third in the 4x400 (3:28.63), seventh in the 4x100 (44.51), seventh in the 4x200 (1:33.06); and eighth in the 4x800 (8:20.86).
