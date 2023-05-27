Mounds View scored heavily in relay events and placed second in the Suburban East Conference meet Tuesday and Thursday at Forest Lake.
Team scoring was Stillwater 164.5, Mounds View 156.6, Woodbury 154, Forest Lake 103, White Bear Lake 96.5, Irondale 89.5, East Ridge 87, Roseville 69, Park 49, Cretin-Derham Hall 22.
Mounds View won the 4x400 relay in 3:23.05, a half-second ahead of Forest Lake, with Ethan Zhao, Cooper Fellman, Suleman Lubega and Elliott McArthur. They were second in the 4x800 (8:21.63) with Noah Hammett-Devine, Nick Schulte, Otto Coleman and Jack Carlson.
The Mustangs had no points in the open 100 or 200 while putting their sprinters in relays. They took second in the 4x100 (43.61) with Godson Rufus-Okumhanru, Lubega, Ethan Zhao and Sam Simone, and second in the 4x200 (1:30.04) with Cooper Fellman, Rufus-Okumhanru, Lubega and Zhao.
McArthur had the Mustangs lone individual first place, winning the 1600 in 4:17.80. In that race, they had five of the nine as Levi Hammerbeck was fourth (4:28.76), Cayden Stoner fifth (4:32.17), Samuel Geer eighth (4:35.67) and Asher Compton ninth (4:7.74).
Nick Schulte placed fourth in the 400 (50.92) with Joash Youso sixth (51.54). Hammerbeck was fourth in the 800 (2:02.65). In the 1600, Geer placed sixth (9:43.52), Joseph Otto seventh (9:50.26), Owen Kalmes eighth (9:53.88) and Coleman ninth (9:54.90).
In field events, Colin Elliott placed third in triple jump (44-11 3/4), Abiola Baker fifth in high jump (6-0), Reginald Smith sixth in the discus (140-8). Lucas Maloney seventh (tie) in pole vault (11-6) and Langdon Hall ninth in long jump (20-4 1/2).
