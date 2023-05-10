Mounds View, scoring heavily across the board and especially in field events, edged Edina for the Section 6AAA true-team championship on Tuesday at home, earning advancement to the state meet slated for Friday, May 19, at Stillwater.

The Mustangs tallied 1176 points to Edina’s 1162. Following were Roseville 876, Minneapolis Washburn 769, St. Louis Park 640, St. Paul Central 624, St. Paul Highland Park 564, Minneapolis South 494, Minneapolis Southwest 402 and North St. Paul 353.

