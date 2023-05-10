Mounds View, scoring heavily across the board and especially in field events, edged Edina for the Section 6AAA true-team championship on Tuesday at home, earning advancement to the state meet slated for Friday, May 19, at Stillwater.
The Mustangs tallied 1176 points to Edina’s 1162. Following were Roseville 876, Minneapolis Washburn 769, St. Louis Park 640, St. Paul Central 624, St. Paul Highland Park 564, Minneapolis South 494, Minneapolis Southwest 402 and North St. Paul 353.
The Mustangs’ best event was pole vault, placing 2-3-4. While Owen Hipps of Edina won with 13-0 on fewest misses, Thonor Berthiaume and Jason Walker also cleared 13-4 and Lincoln Maloney 12-0.
All the other field events also went well.
Luke Van Ort won discus (154-3) with Reginald Smith fourth (129-4) and Anthony Hillier seventh (121-5). In the shot put, Van Ort was third (46-3); Willier, fourth (44-9 1/2); and Jonah Willford, sixth (43-6 1/4).
Colin Elliott won triple jump (44-8 1/2) with Tanner Vandenberg eighth (37-7) and Charles Eggers ninth (37-5 1/4). In long jump, Bakare was second (20-8 3/4), Colin Elliott seventh (19-8 1/4) and Benjamin Sparks10th (19-1). In high jump, Weston Kuchar was third (5-10), Bakare fourth (5-10) and Birk Swenson 10th (5-8).
Racking up points in the sprints were: Elliott McArthur, second, 400 (49.85); Ethan Zhao, fourth, 200 (22.86) and fifth, 100 (11.45); Cooper Fellman, fourth, 400 (51.92) and ninth, 200 (23.28); Godson Rufus-Okomhanru, fifth, 200 (23.00), and 11th, 100 (11.75); and Nick Schulte, seventh, 400 (52.50).
The Mustangs had three of the top nine in the 3200 as McArthur took third (9:34.67), Otto Coleman eighth (9:58.78) and Joseph Otto ninth (9:59.72).
In the 800, Levi Hammerbeck was third (2:03.26), Samuel Geer sixth (2:05.01) and Asher Compton eighth (2:06.61). In the 1600, Cayden Stoner was third (4:30.69), Victor Lelinga seventh (4:38.00) and Canton Francisco, 11th (4:43.26).
In the relays, Mustangs won the 4x200 in 1:32.18 with Fellman, Suleman Lubega, Zhoa and Godson Rufus-Okonhanru. They took second behind Edina in both the 4x400 with Schulte, Lubega, Evan Kirkland and Joash Youso (3:33.33) and in the 4x800 with Schulte, Hammerbeck, Noah Hammett-Divine and Deer (8:17.27).
