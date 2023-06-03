The Mounds View boys won the Section 5AAA track championship Wednesday and Friday in Forest Lake and qualified for the state meet in seven events.
Team scoring was Mounds View 196, Champlin Park 151.25, Spring Lake Park 120, Osseo 116.25, Roseville 112.5, Irondale 110, Maple Grove 90 and Park Center 12.
Elliott McArthur, closing a glittering five-year varsity career, won the 1600 in 4:17.97 and was second in the 800 (1:57.93) to advance.
The Mustangs won the 4x400 relay with Ethan Zhao, Cooper Fellman, Suleman Lumbago and McArthur (3:23.27). Also advancing was the second-place 4x200 with Fellman, Godson Rufus-Okomhanaru, Lubega and Zhao (1:29.93).
Advancing to state with second-place finishes were Jason Walker in the pole vault (12-10); Abiola Bakare in with jump (6-6, personal best); and Colin Elliott in triple jump (45-5 1/2, personal best).
The state Class 3A meet will be held Thursday and Saturday at St. Michael-Albertville.
The Mustangs had three of the top five in the 1600 with McArthur, Otto Coleman (fourth, 4:37.36) and Samuel Geer (fifth, 4:41.66). They also had three of the top five in the 3200 with Cayden Stoner (third, 9:46.56), Levi Hammerbeck (fourth, 9:47.11), and Joseph Otto (fifth, 9:49.31).
Also placing in running events were Ethan Zhao, fourth 100 (11.35); Nick Schulte, fourth, 400 (51.19); Sam Simone, eighth, 200 (23.80); Jack Carlson, ninth, 800 (2:08.55).
Also placing in field events were Reginald Smith, third, discus (149-6) with Luke Van Ort fourth (148-1); Lincoln Maloney, fourth, pole vault (12-4) with Thunor Berthiaume fifth (11-10); Weston Kuchar, fifth, high jump (5-10); Anthony Willier, sixth, shot put (47-5 1/2); Bakare, sixth, triple jump (41-3 1/2); Elliott, seventh, long jump (20-8); and Ben Mugisa, ninth, long jump (20-6 1/2).
The Mustangs were fourth in the 4x100 and 4x800.
