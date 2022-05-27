Mounds View ran a national-best time in the 4x800 relay on Thursday on the way to placing fourth in the Suburban East Conference meet.
National best? Yes, the quartet of Max Gregory, Victor Lelinga, Elliott McArthur, and William Skelly leads the nation after breaking the all-time state record with a time 7:39.91 at Park High School. They found that out in a call from Nike, which hosts an annual national track meet in June.
“We got a call about a half hour later from the Nike representative for our nine-state area, once he saw our time (online)” said Ross Fleming, Mustang coach. “He invited us to Nike nationals. ‘We want you,’ he said.”
That meet will be held June 18 in Eugene, OR.
The Mustangs broke the 24-year-old Minnesota record of 7:41 that was set in 1998 by Stillwater at Nike Nationals. The state meet record is 7:44.16 by Hopkins in 2016. The previous conference record was held by another Mounds View team, 7:59.28, in 2019.
They won by 36 seconds over second-place Forest Lake. Fleming called it “amazing” for the foursome to turn in such fast times without being pushed.
An article elaborating on the 4x800 run, with comments from the runners. will follow at some point.
The same Mustang quartet also won the last event of the day, the 4x400 relay, also with the best time in the state this year, 3:32.37.
The Mustangs were missing their top four-event performer, Elijah Anderson, with a pulled hamstring, and their top pole vaulter for an undisclosed reason, which took them out of the running for a team title, so they were comfortable taking their outstanding 800 to 3200 guys out of their main events and loading up the relays.
“At conference, that’s where you make all-conference, and all you need is one event,” Fleming explained.
The Mustangs’ only other first place was by Jason Walker in pole vault with 12 feet, 6 inches. Lincoln Maloney placed second with the same height (tie-breaker is misses).
Next for the Mustangs is the Section 5AAA meet June 1 and 3.
BOYS
Team scoring
1. Stillwater 238.5
2. Forest Lake 166
3. White Bear Lake 153.5
4. Mounds View 121
5. Woodbury 77
6. East Ridge 72
7. Irondale 51
Roseville Area 51
9. Park 43
10. Cretin-Derham Hall 18
Mustang placers
100 dash — none
200 dash — none
400 dash — (4) Dylan Wheeler 51.54 (6) Ethan Zhao 53.06 (7) Eric Pfenning-Wendt 53.18
800 run — none
1600 run — none
3200 run — (8) Owen Kalmes 10:02.17
110 hurdles — (8) Evan Kirkland 16.62 (2) Jack Ohmann 16.09
300 hurdles — none
4x100 relay — 9th place
4x200 relay — (4) Max Derosier, Phenning-Wendt, Zhao, Wheeler, 1:32.19
4x400 relay — (1) Max Gregory, Victor Lelinga, Elliott McArthur, William Skelly 3:22.37
4x800 relay — (1) Gregory, Lelinga, McArthur, Skelly, 7:39.91
Shot put — (3) Anthony Willier 47-10 1/2 (7) Luke Eggert 45-5 1/2 (9) Brady Ahlquist 44-6 1/2
Discus — (7) Ryan Adelman 133-10
Long jump — (5) Colin Elliott 20-9 1/4
Triple jump — (7) Elliott 42-9
High jump — (6) Tonie Torboh 5-10
Pole vault — (1) Jason Walker 12-6 (2) Lincoln Maloney 12-6
