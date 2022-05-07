Mounds View won seven events and placed second behind Stillwater in their own Bob Stewart Invitational on Tuesday, May 3.
Mustang winners were Ethan Zhao, 100 dash (11.29); Will Skelly, 800 run (1:54.47); Thunor Berthiaume, pole vault (12-6); Elijah Anderson, high jump (6-0); Elijah Anderson, high jump (6-0); Colin Elliott, triple jump (40-9); and the 4x400 team (3:30.04).
In the 800, the Mustangs also had Victor Lelinga third (1:59.06) and Max Gregory sixth (2:00.52).
Max Derosier was second in the 200 (23.29) and Eric Phenning-Wendt fourth (23.54). Placing third were Canton Francisco (1600, 4:46.37) and Owen Kalmes (3200, 10:16). Anderson was fourth in the 100 (11.64). Placing fifth were Cooper Fellman (400 dash, 56.39) and Jack Ohmann (110 hurdles,16:51).
Field event leaders were Luke Egbert, second in shot put (43-2) with Anthony Miller fifth (42-2 1/2); Lief Smith, third in discus (126-5) with Ryan Edelman fourth (124-11); Ameer Safi, fourth in long jump (19-4); Owen Farm, fifth in high jump (5-8); and Lincoln Maloney, fifth in pole vault (11-0).
Team scoring was Stillwater 197, Mounds View 148, Cambridge-Isanti 130, Woodbury 81, Concordia Academy 20, Minneapolis Edison 6.
