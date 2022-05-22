The Mounds View boys competed in the state true-team meet for the 24th time in 25 years, but didn’t have one of their better state meets, placing 11th of 12 Class 3A teams last Friday in Stillwater.
Highlights for the Section 5AAA state champions at the state meet were Victor Lelinga winning the 800 in 1:58.19 with William Skelly third (1:58.41), and Skelly winning the 1600 in 4:15.22 with Elliott McArthur third (4:23.75).
The 4x400 team placed second (3:29.62) with Gregory, D. Réponse, Cooper Fellman, and Evan Kirkland. The 4x800 tea placed sixth and 4x200 placed eighth.
Dylan Wheeler took 10th in the 400 (52.17) with Max Derosier 13th (52.56). Anthony Willier was 11th in shot put (48-1 1/4) and Ryan Edelman 11th in discus.
Rosemount was team champion with 1206 points, followed by Wayzata with 1096 and Owatonna 987.5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.