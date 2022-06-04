Mounds View captured the Section 5AAA track championship and earned seven more state berths on Friday in the conclusion of the two-day meet at Forest Lake.
Mounds View tallied 158.5 points, Champlin Park 121, Spring Lake Park 106, Maple Grove 76, Osseo 75, Roseville 75, Irondale 50.5, and Park Center 38.
Will Skelly, reigning state 800 meter champion, cruised back to state with a 1:59.93 first-place time and Victor Lelinga also qualified, placing second in 2:00.22. Max Gregory placed fourth with 2:02.21.
Elliott McArthur out dueled Skelly for the 1600-meter title, 4:19.25 to 4:20.29.
Dylan Wheeler, a basketball/football standout in his first year out for track, heads for state after winning the 400 dash in 50.92.
The Mustangs won the 4x400 with Eric Phenning-Wendt, Wheeler,Victor Lelinga and McArthur (3:27.93), and the 4x800 with Otto Coleman, Nick Schulte, Max Gregory and Lelinga (8:13.89).
State qualifiers Wednesday were McArthur in the 3200 and Colin Elliott and Toni Torboh in triple jump.
The state Class 3A meet will be held June 9 and 11 at St. Michael-Albertville.
Also earning points in running events Friday were Max Derosier, third, 400 dash (51.09); Ethan Zhao, fifth, 200 dash (22.84); Jack Ohmann, sixth, 110 hurdles (16.33), and ninth, 300 hurdles (45.54); Evan Kirkland, eighth, 110 hurdles (16.84); and Owen Kalmes, seventh, 1600 run (4:36.78).
Also earning points in field events Friday were Elliott, third, long jump (20-8); Thunor Berthiaume, fourth, pole vault (11-10), with Jason Walker sixth (11-4) and Lincoln Maloney ninth (10-10); Langston Hall, seventh, long jump (20-0); Ameer Safi, seventh, high jump (5-10), and eighth, long jump (19-11); and Owen Farm, eighth, high jump (5-8).
