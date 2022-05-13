Boys track: Mounds View on top in section true-team
The Mounds View Mustangs won six events on the way to capturing the Section 5AAA true-team championship at home Tuesday.
The Mustangs rolled up 1016 points with Edina second at 969 in a nine-team field. The Mustangs advance to the state meet Friday, May 20, at Stillwater.
Will Skelly won the 800, followed by Victor Lelinga and Elliott McArthur. Skelly’s 1:54.48 time ranks xxxxx in the state. McArthur also placed second in the 1600.
Ryan Edelman won shot put, followed by Reginald Smith and Anthony Willier.
Other field event winners were Thunor Berthiaume in pole vault and Elijah Anderson in high jump.
Mounds View won two of the four relays — the 4x200 with Max Derosier, Eric Phenning-Wendt, Dylan Wheeler, and Max Gregory, 1:33.22, and the 4x800 with Jack Carlson, Lelinga, Noah Hammett-Devine, and Skelly.
Team scoring
(1) Mounds View 1016 (2) Edina 969 (3) Minneapolis Washburn 700 (4) Minneapolis Southwest 606 (5) Roseville Area 597 (6) St. Paul Highland Park 572.5 (7) St. Paul Central 545.5 (8) St. Louis Park 520.5 (9) North St. Paul 234.5
Mustang entrants
100 dash — (4) Ethan Zhao 11.15 (14) Elijah Anderon 11.73 (17) Joseph Kostolnik 12.01
200 dash — (4) Zhao 22.98 (6) Max Derosier 23.13 (11) Eric Pfenning-Wendt 23.71
400 dash — (2) Derosier 50.98 (3) Max Gregory 51.90 (6) Dylan Wheeler 51.97
800 run — (1) William Skelly 1:54.48 (2) Victor Lelinga 2:00.87 (3) Elliott McArthur 2:01.43
1600 run — (2) McArthur 4:21.87 (14) Samuel Saybe 4:49.57 (16) Otto Coleman 4:51.52
3200 run — (11) Owen Kalmes 10:20.37 (12) Levi Hammerbeck 10:21.55 (17) Canton Francisco 10:51.72
110 hurdles — (4) Jack Ohmann 16.51 (7) Evan Kirkland 17.16 (9) Graham Hutchcroft 18.32
300 hurdles — (7) Kirkland 43.69 (9) Charles Robb 44.34 (12) Ohmann 44.83
4x100 relay — (3) 45.27
4x200 relay — (1) Derosier, Phenning-Wendt, Wheeler, Gregory, 1:33.22
4x400 relay — (3) 3:36.58
4x800 relay — (1) Jack Carlson, Lelinga, Noah Hammett-Devine, Skelly, 8:12.13
Long jump — (3) Ameer Safi 20-8 1/4 (5) Anderson 20-4 1/4 (18) Ohman 17-8 1/2
Triple jump — (5) Colin Elliott 41-9 1/2 (6) Anderson 41-8 3/4 (7) Langston Hall 40-9 1/2
High jump — (1) Anderson 6-2 (4) Owen Farm 5-10 (12) Safi 5-6
Pole vault — (1) Thunor Berthiaume 13-0 (3) Jason Walker 12-0 (8) Lincoln Maloney 11-0
Shot put — (4) Anthony Willier 44-10 1/4 (5) Luke Egbert 42-7 (7) Brady Alquist 42-4
Discus — (1) Ryan Edelman 135-10 (2) Reginald Smith 130-6 (3) Willier 126-3
