The Mounds View Mustangs rolled past Park Center 3-0 in the Section 5AAA championship game Tuesday evening, earning the school’s 16th state trip in boys soccer and first since 2017.
Henry Elias, senior forward, scored twice for the No. 7 ranked Mustangs (15-2-2), and Simon Greer got the third goal, with Aidan Petrich in goal for the shutout at Park Center.
The Mustangs, seeded No. 3, shocked top-seeded, top-ranked, previously undefeated Maple Grove 5-4 in the semifinals, then tripped the No. 2 seeded Pirates, to whom they lost 4-2 in the regular season finale.
The state tournament first-round games will be held Oct. 26 to 28. Pairings will be announced Saturday morning.
In the upset of Maple Grove (15-1), senior midfielder Aaron Badillo knocked in three goals. The Mustang defense, which has 10 shutouts, could not contain a Crimson team that was averaging 5.6 goals per game.
In the quarterfinals, the Mustangs got past Osseo 4-1.
