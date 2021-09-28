Boys soccer: Mustangs lead SEC, powered by a shut-down defense

The Mounds View Mustangs have allowed just one goal in its last six games while taking the early lead in the Suburban East Conference,
The Mustangs (7-2 overall) whitewashed Mahtomedi 2-0, East Ridge 1-0, and Irondale 4-0 last week. Their six-game win streak started with conquests of White Bear Lake 6-0, Forest Lake 6-1 and Cretin-Derham Hall 3-0.
Mahtomedi is 9-2, East Ridge is 6-1-3, and White Bear Lake is 5-2-2 and is the only team to beat Stillwater, so those are especially impressive wins.
Through last week’s games, Mounds View is 5-0 in the Suburban East Conference, followed by Stillwater 3-1-1, and East Ridge, White Bear Lake and Woodbury, all 2-1-2.
About the Mustangs’ stout defense, coach Joe Warren said, “Getting our defensive shape behind the ball when the opposing team is in possession is our number one priority. The team has been doing a really nice job of quickly transitioning to defense and hunting the ball down to win it back as soon as possible.”
Foster Conlin, senior co-captain, leads that defensive corps: “He is a vocal and physical presence in the back, reading the play and limiting scoring chances by opposing teams.”
Joseph Swąllen, another senior captain, is the offensive spark, displaying “a superb first touch, ability to evade defenders, and connect passes consistently.” Other offensive threats are seniors Henry Elias, Sam Hoyt, and Simon Green.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.