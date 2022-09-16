Cretin-Derham Hall handed defending state champion Mounds View its first loss 4-0 on Wednesday in a Suburban East Conference game St. Paul. McIoone, Tauer, Mix and Giles scored for the Raiders (8-1 overall, 3-0 conference). The Mustangs, who edged Forest Lake 1-0 with Asher Wynn scoring on Monday, are 3-1-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference.
