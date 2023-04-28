Mario Bailey pumped in five goals, and assisted on three others, leading White Bear Lake (3-0) past Mounds View 14-7 on Wednesday evening in Mounds View. Preston West notched three goals and two assists and Evan Vickstrom two goals and three assists. Also scoring goals were Bryce Johnson (twice), Finn Karen and Ben Lockwood. Taylor Svir led with seven ground balls and Bailey had six. Mounds View (3-2) got goals from Caden Ayshford (three), Justin Robert (two) and Liam Andrews. Ayshford and Louie Cook had four ground balls each. Bears goalie Harrison Adams stopped seven of 19 shots, and Mounds View’s Tommy Asch stopped 10 of 19.
