Mounds View surged past Forest Lake 7-4 on Thursday evening, after falling behind 2-0, at Vadnais Arena. Johnny Conlin pumped in three goals for the Mustangs (6-10) and Grant Dean, Evan Streeter, DJ Koch and Wyatt Witham one apiece. Mustang goalie Aiden Petrich stopped 26 of 30 shots with Gavin Middendorf of the Rangers getting two past him.

